Ivybridge Community College has received high praise from Ofsted inspectors following an ungraded inspection.
An Ofsted ungraded inspection is usually carried out for schools previously judged as good or outstanding, to confirm that those standards have been maintained. These inspections are conducted under section 8 of the Education Act 2005.
Inspectors visited the college between February 4 and 5, 2025, where they highlighted the school’s strong progress and positive atmosphere. The report confirms that the college continues to improve, setting the stage for a graded inspection within the next 12 to 24 months.
According to the report the college offers a 'warm and vivid picture of life at Ivybridge Community College', praising the dedication of the entire college community.
Inspectors were particularly impressed by the school’s inclusive and supportive ethos, noting that 'relationships between pupils and staff are warm and nurturing.' This caring environment, combined with high expectations, creates a safe and harmonious space where all students are empowered to thrive.
Ofsted also praised the breadth of opportunities available, describing the range of sporting, cultural, and social activities as "remarkable." The school’s commitment to providing a rich and varied curriculum ensures that every student can discover their strengths, explore their passions, and develop the skills they need for future success.
Principal Rachel Hutchinson expressed her pride, saying: "This report is a testament to the incredible teamwork and dedication of our students, staff, parents, and governors. It reflects our shared belief that every child deserves the very best education. Together, we will continue to push forward and ensure every student achieves their full potential. At Ivybridge Community College, our students are at the heart of everything we do, and it is their enthusiasm, resilience, and ambition that make our community such a special place to learn and grow."