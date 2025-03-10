Principal Rachel Hutchinson expressed her pride, saying: "This report is a testament to the incredible teamwork and dedication of our students, staff, parents, and governors. It reflects our shared belief that every child deserves the very best education. Together, we will continue to push forward and ensure every student achieves their full potential. At Ivybridge Community College, our students are at the heart of everything we do, and it is their enthusiasm, resilience, and ambition that make our community such a special place to learn and grow."