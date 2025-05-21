Ivybridge Community College recently hosted their annual Appreciation of Dance show, celebrating the impressive dance skills of its students.
The event lasted over two hours and featured a lively mix of performances, showing off the hard work and creative energy of everyone involved in the College's busy Dance program.
The audience enjoyed watching 37 different dances.
The show featured polished routines from students taking GCSE, A Level, and BTEC Performing Arts courses, as well as exciting performances from after-school clubs like the Development Dance Club, the younger Primary Dance Academy, and the more experienced Senior and Junior Dance Academies.
This wide range of acts highlighted how dance at the College includes students of all ages and abilities, giving everyone a chance to perform.
A standout moment was the final dance, 'Traitors.'
This powerful piece, choreographed by Natalie Gardiner, recently did exceptionally well in The Great Big Dance Off – a dance competition for schools in the region – coming fifth in the heats held in Bath.
Earlier in the show, the Junior Dance Company also impressed with their piece, 'Dancing Through Life,' choreographed by Sophie Hocking.
This energetic performance, which came third in its category of the Great Big Dance Off, brought the first half to a close, proving the high standard of Dance at Ivybridge Community College.
Natalie Gardiner, Teacher of Dance at Ivybridge Community College, spoke about how proud she was of the students.
She said, "Seeing our students' dedication and hard work pay off on stage is truly amazing.
“The 'Appreciation of Dance' show is more than just a performance; it really shows the energy, focus, and creativity our students bring to Dance every day.
“Watching them perform with such confidence and expression makes me incredibly proud and excited for what they'll do next."
The yearly dance show is a great chance for students to perform in front of an audience.
It also gives friends and family another inspiring look at the lively performing arts scene at Ivybridge Community College.