Director of YFC, Mr Elis Norton said: “I am delighted to hear the news that the Town Council are, once again, so supportive of our work. Hundreds of local young people benefit from meeting at The Bridge Project youth cafe on Friday nights. From humble beginnings from a car boot at the local skatepark in 2015, we now meet at The Bridge Youth Venue, a warm, dry, place for young people to relax, chat, make friends and play games.