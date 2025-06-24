A Buckfastleigh man has been jailed for 22 months after being convicted of attacking a neighbour and driving offences.
Graham Chetwynd, 55, previously of Glebelands in Buckfastleigh, was recently sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance breach of bail and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
Chetwynd entered guilty pleas to the driving offences and was convicted by a jury of the assault.
Chetwynd was disqualified from driving for two years and 11 months, and a restraining order made to prevent Chetwynd from contacting or approaching people related to the assault case. He was also prevented from entering Glebelands until 2030.
The driving offences took place in February of this year when officers spotted banned Chetwynd behind the wheel of his son’s Volkswagen Golf in back lanes between Ashburton and Buckfastleigh and arrested him.
In August 2024, Chetwynd threw a cup of boiling water over a neighbour following a dispute, causing burns.
Neighbourhood Beat manager Claire Hurrell said: “Graham Chetwynd has been convicted of a nasty attack which left the victim with burns to his ear, chest and shoulder.
“Such attacks can cause lasting damage and Chetwynd showed no remorse for his actions during his interview.
“Chetwynd continued to drive despite full well knowing he was disqualified, with no consideration for a previously imposed court order. This sentence means other road users are now safe from Chetwynd.”
If you have been affected by crime, please visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website to report this or alternatively you can call 101 if non-emergency and 999 if an emergency.
