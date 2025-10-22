The crew at Hope Cove Independent Lifeboat are throwing open the station doors, and you’re invited.
On Saturday 25 October, from 10am to 3pm, the lifeboat station will come alive with an open day celebrating the people and the purpose behind your local lifeboat. Visitors will have the chance to meet Jim and the rest of the crew, get a close-up look at the lifeboat and rescue kit, and discover what really goes on when the call comes in.
There’ll be plenty to see and do throughout the day – whether you’re curious about life at sea, keen to support the crew, or just looking for a great day out by the coast.
So, mark the date in your diary and come say hello to the fantastic team at Hope Cove Lifeboat.
