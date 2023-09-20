With less than two weeks to go before their next production, nerves are kicking in for the cast and crew of Kingsbridge Amateur Theatrical Society (KATS) as they prepare to perform Agatha Christie’s dark psychological thriller And Then There Were None from October 4th-7th at Malborough Village Hall.
The story is the original locked room mystery. Written in 1939, it is the biggest selling crime novel of all time and has become the blue print for whodunnits ever since.
Set on an island off the coast of Devon, this play was inspired by Christie’s many visits to Burgh Island Hotel, where she saw the beauty of the location but also the dark side.
KATS Chairman, Jules McColl, who plays Dame Laura, normally recommends that audiences sit back and enjoy the show, but this time she says they are more likely to be “on the edge of their seats”.
As well as a hugely talented cast, KATS have an experienced team of creative people behind the scenes. One of KATS’ longest serving members in Anita Dunster, who has been involved in numerous productions over the last 40 years.
Anita has many happy memories of performing in plays and musicals, serving on the committee, writing articles and dressing window displays for publicity, and setting up the foyer at Malborough, which are just a few of her responsibilities.
Anita continues to be a very active and highly valued member of the production team. She has worked as KATS rehearsal prompt on And Then There Were None, supporting the cast as they become familiar with their lines.
Masterminding the costumes for the play is Christine Brooker. Christine has worked with KATS on a number of productions, most recently the highly acclaimed production of My Fair Lady, and her attention to detail and knowledge of period costumes is extensive.
Christine has many years of experience of local amateur theatre, both on stage and off and is thrilled to be bringing the beautiful and elegant 1930s period styles to life.
KATS are especially proud to have their very own budding crime writer in the shape of Sarah Fox, their Stage Manager.
Sarah achieved a Masters in creative writing in 2021 and her debut crime novel was shortlisted for the Janklow and Nesbitt Bath Spa Prize that same year. Sarah has also completed a course with the Theatre Royal Plymouth in Stage Management to gain extra knowledge for her role within KATS. Sarah says she is excited to be part of the crew for And Then There Were None, bringing both her love for Agatha Christie together with her new found skills as Stage Manager.
For tickets and more info go to kats-kingsbridge.co.uk or call 07584 905810.