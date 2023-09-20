Sarah achieved a Masters in creative writing in 2021 and her debut crime novel was shortlisted for the Janklow and Nesbitt Bath Spa Prize that same year. Sarah has also completed a course with the Theatre Royal Plymouth in Stage Management to gain extra knowledge for her role within KATS. Sarah says she is excited to be part of the crew for And Then There Were None, bringing both her love for Agatha Christie together with her new found skills as Stage Manager.