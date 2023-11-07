Changes are coming to the recycling and food waste collection service in the South Hams from 20th November. The upcoming changes will mean that everyone is on the same service, using kerbside boxes, a white reusable sack and food waste caddy to present their recycling each week.
Residents will receive letters from the 6th November explaining the coming changes.
SHDC currently deliver three different types of recycling collections to residents. The council aligning the collections and making sure every resident can present the same materials, including glass and food waste.
Every single property in the South Hams will be affected. There could be changes to your recycling and black bin collection day, or the way you put out your waste and recycling on the kerbside. You can check changes to your collection day online on waste.southhams.gov.uk from 18 November 2023.
Cllr Jacqi Hodgson, Executive Member for Waste, said: “Our waste team have been working tirelessly for months to get ready for these changes.
“Many of our residents have been asking us when they can recycle food waste. Now they can. Your food waste will go off for anaerobic digestion, which creates natural gas and organic fertiliser. It helps make the most of our food waste, which can only be a good thing.
“These are big changes and brand-new rounds for all our crews. They’ll be working incredibly hard over the coming weeks to pick up your recycling and waste. Inevitably, there may be some slight disruption – please be kind to our crews, who will be doing everything they can to make sure you get a smooth collection service during this transition.”
Cllr Julian Brazil, Leader of South Hams District Council, said: “The changes mean that from 20 November, we will at last be able to roll out the kerbside collection service, known as the Devon Aligned Service, so that everyone will be getting the same materials collected, and will all be on the same system, which is great news.
“At the moment, we have one of the worst recycling rates in Devon. We want to be the best, and this is the opportunity for us to do that.”
We really appreciate your support during these changes to your recycling and food waste collection service. Your co-operation will make these changes as smooth and seamless as possible.”