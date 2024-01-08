The Big Tackle is part of Rowcroft’s No One Alone Appeal that aims to raise funds to expand the hospice’s specialist services. While Rowcroft Hospice is playing a key role in delivering expert end-of-life care across South Devon, including the South Hams, to 2,500 patients with life-limiting illnesses and to those closest to them each year, the charity recognises the harsh reality that too many people are unable to access the essential end-of-life care they need due to a critical gap in resources and funding. Through the appeal, by 2026 Rowcroft aims to raise an additional £500,000 annually to help care for 260 more patients every year. This will be a key milestone towards the hospice’s longer term goal of supporting an annual total of 3,000 patients and their loved ones by 2030. To find out more about Rowcroft’s No One Alone Appeal, please go to rowcrofthospice.org.uk/no-one-alone