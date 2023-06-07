“Kingsbridge Nature Festival is the first of its kind for our town and surrounding area - and we very much hope that it will be the first of many to come. We are so lucky to live in a beautiful area full of abundant wildlife - the sea, our estuary (actually a Ria) and rolling hills with pockets of woodland. There are some unusual and threatened species living nearby, but for many of us we are not aware of them. The festival hopes to bring some of them to our attention and into our hearts! For example, did you know there are seahorses living in the estuary in some fantastic patches of seagrass? Seagrass is a big carbon sink, and seahorses are the only creature in the world where the male is the one to give birth.