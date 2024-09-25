Action Tutoring is a charity that supports disadvantaged young people to achieve academically, with a view to enabling them to progress in education, employment or training.
They do this by partnering high-quality volunteer tutors with pupils to increase their subject knowledge, confidence and study skills.
The partnership is not just boosting academic performance but also helping to build confidence and engagement among students facing unique challenges.
People living in more deprived communities, boys, and students with English as a second language all experience poorer attainment.
As Action Tutoring expands its partnerships, they hope to make a significant impact on closing the attainment gap in often-underserved communities.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College said:“Because we are located in a rural, coastal town, the disadvantage some students face is not always immediately obvious.
“However, we know many local families rely on seasonal employment but are often not eligible for state support, so they spend many months of the year in financial hardship.
“We are continually looking for ways to support the students from such families and I am glad that our students have responded really well to the tutoring.
“The tutoring has built their confidence up and I also felt that the tutoring gave the Year 10 pupils much more confidence when they came to sit their end of year exams.
”Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:“I am so pleased that Kingsbridge Community College’s partnership with Action Tutoring is proving so successful.
“It’s great to see the school is going above and beyond when it comes to securing extra support for disadvantaged students.
“Every child deserves the opportunity to achieve to the very best of their ability no matter their background.”