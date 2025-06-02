Appearing at Plymouth Crown Court this morning, Rowan Sutton, 30, accused of murdering Aimee Pike, 22, spoke only to enter his plea - not guilty.
The prosecution allege Mr Sutton, from Kingsbridge, murdered Ms Pike on Wednesday 23 April and then moved her body to Embankment Road, where he called emergency services to report an accident.
Emergency responders arrived shortly after the call was received at 4:45am but, despite the best efforts from paramedics, Ms Pike was pronounced dead at the scene.
A murder investigation was launched and Mr Sutton was charged with murder on 27 April.
It is understood that Mr Sutton and Ms Pike had been in a relationship.
His Honour Judge Linford, leading the court hearing, announced Mr Sutton will face a jury trial, commencing on 20 October.
Mr Sutton, who appeared disheveled and pale, is to be remanded in custody until future proceedings.
The community response to Ms Pike’s death has been a testament to the truly special woman she was. In a family statement, issued by David Pike, Aimee’s grandfather, says:
“The family would like to express their thanks for all the kind messages of love, compassion and support received during this most difficult time.
“Our family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Aimee. Her memory will forever be etched in our hearts, and her absence leaves a void that will never be filled.”
During the daytime, St. Mary’s Church, West Charleton, remains open for those who wish to remember Aimee. The church offers a solace where the community can bring flowers, light a candle and sit quietly surrounded by the memories of a young woman, lost too soon.