At the weekend Kingsbridge Police have been out stop-checking drivers as part of Op Limit: the targeting of drink and/or drug-driving.

On Friday night they stopped 12 cars, breath-tested 9 people, drug-wiped one person and arrested that one person for driving whilst over the prescribed limit of a controlled drug.

They will keep this kind of activity up as driving under the influence of alcohol / drugs is one of the “Fatal Five” on the roads.

A spokesperson said: “As much as I don’t want to go and inform someone their loved one has died because of a drink-driver, I really don’t want to be doing that around Christmas.

“What may feel like a small decision by one person can have such a massive impact on so many.

“To those we stopped: thank you for your time, patience and understanding of why we do this.

“An extra thank you to all of those who have been “Des” for their mates / family this year, and another to those who had the guts to challenge their mates and not let them drive drunk.”