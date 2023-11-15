Kingsbridge Silver Band are preparing for a busy Christmas period, with an abundance of gigs lined up at local pubs and shops.
The band was formed in 1921, making it one of the longest continuously-playing bands in the country, as many bands had to stop during World War 2. They spread festive cheer with their carols each year.
The band will be performing at Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas to kick off their busy holiday calendar, which is an annual event that sees people coming from far and wide to enjoy stalls, live music and visits with Father Christmas.
Their events list also includes the long-awaited Nativity performance outside The Millbrook Inn on December 20, which is a combination of a traditional nativity play and carols with accompaniment from the band. The nativity was started 16 years ago and the silver band have taken part in every performance.It is a whole village endeavour, as the villagers work with the Millbrook Inn to put on the popular production. Last years event was a huge success, and saw over 100 people in attendance.
Musical Director Neil Taylor said: “Its lovely to get out and help people celebrate Christmas and spread a bit of festive cheer.”
The band are always looking for new members to join them, so if you would like to get involved contact Neil at 01548 714024.
The full list of their December performances is as follows:
Saturday 2 - Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas
Saturday 9 - Carol playing outside Peacocks, Kingsbridge. 11am to 1pm.
Wednesday 13 - British Legion/ Mill club, Kingsbridge. 7pm.
Friday 15 - Carols on the Quay, Kingsbridge, 6-7pm.
Saturday 16 - Carol playing outside peacocks, Kingsbridge. 11am to 1pm.
Sunday 17 - Carols at The Sloop, Bantham. 7-8:30pm.
Tuesday 19 - Carols for the Rotary and Salcombe RNLI - Salcombe Whitestrand car park. 6:45-7:45pm (TBC)
Wednesday 20 - South Pool Nativity, outside The Millbrook. 6pm.
Saturday 23 - Carol playing outside Peacocks and Tesco. 11am - 1pm.
Sunday 24 - Carol playing outside peacocks. 11am - 1pm.