Kingsbridge Community College (KCC), is thrilled to announce that its Year 9 students are taking part in the 12th year of Art Bytes, a nationally renowned art and EdTech programme that encourages creativity, builds cultural capital, and nurtures talent.
Art Bytes combines an inter-school art competition with an exclusive virtual gallery and a series of in-person celebration events across the country. This unique programme allows students to express themselves creatively, while also developing vital skills that will serve them in their future careers.
The Arts Society in Kingsbridge has kindly sponsored KCC to take part in the Arts Bytes online competition. The Arts Society Kingsbridge is a vibrant organisation that unites individuals with a shared passion for the arts. Through its activities, members actively contribute to the preservation and celebration of artistic heritage, supporting cultural initiatives through volunteering and offering grants to support the arts in the local community.
The Art Bytes competition is open to Year 5 and Year 9 students and aims to raise ambition, build confidence, and create a platform for young artists to showcase their work. The programme also promotes mental health and emotional well-being by providing a space for young people to communicate and express their thoughts through art.
Students from KCC have submitted their artwork for the competition, with a selection from Year 9 students being showcased in the online Art Bytes competition. The work is now part of a virtual gallery and available for public viewing, with online voting opening on the 3rd of April. The top entries from KCC will be in the running for regional and national titles, while the school with the most votes will win the Community Engagement Award, receiving both a certificate and generous art prizes.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
"We are incredibly proud of our Year 9 students for participating in this prestigious national art competition."
For more information or to view the artwork, visit: