Kingswear residents pay their respects to Sovereign
KINGSWEAR residents have been mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and writing in a book of condolence at St Thomas of Canterbury Church in the village.
Cllr Lynne Maurer, chairman of Kingswear Parish Council, said: “A few months ago we were all celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and showing the late Queen Elizabeth II just how much we loved and appreciated her for the very special person she was.
“As our longest serving monarch we are grateful for her dedication to her subjects for whom she genuinely cared. Whilst we mourn her loss, we also pay tribute to King Charles III and offer our support and loyalty to him.”
On the eve of The Queen’s state funeral on Monday September 19 there’s a commemorative service at St Thomas of Canterbury Church.
A spokesperson for the church said: “All are invited to join us in prayer and singing some of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite hymns at a service at 10.30am on Sunday 18th September, led by our Area Dean, Rev Nathan Kiyaga.
“In the meanwhile, church remains open every day from 10am to 6.30pm for anyone to come and sign the book of condolence in church or leave flowers in our memorial garden. There will also be the opportunity to sign the book of condolence at the Village Hall for people who find the hill up to church too steep. Kingswear Parish Council will advertise times for that in due course.”
