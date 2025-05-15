Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a knifepoint robbery in Kingsbridge.
Police were called at 9.55pm on 13 May to the Morrisons Daily on Fore Street, after a man entered the shop in possession of a knife and demanded money.
The individual is described as white male, possibly aged in his 30s, and around 6ft tall. He was wearing a black face mask.
Acting Detective Sergeant Emilie Howes said: “We are investigating an incident which occurred on Tuesday 13 May, where a man has entered a shop in possession of a weapon described as a penknife type and demanded money.
“This was unsuccessful, and he has left a within a couple of minutes, taking a bottle of wine with him.
“The suspect fled the shop at 9.53pm on foot. The direction of travel that he took is still being looked into, but we are urging anyone who was in the area and has access to footage of any kind which may help us, to please get in touch.
Anyone who has any information including dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage in the area which may assist Detectives is asked to report it to us.
Information can be reported via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50250120243.