Landmark Pride event celebrated in dazzling kaleidoscopic style
THE LGBTQ+ community celebrated the 10th Totnes Pride event in a riot of colour kicking off with a flamboyant march through the centre of town.
Led by the award-winning Samba Roc Band, the jubilant procession brought the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, questioning, queer, intersex, asexual, pansexual, non-binary and more community together with their allies to celebrate difference and demand queer liberation, said organisers.
The community Bob the Bus service provided free wheelchair accessible transport along the procession route.
Max Price, co-founder of Proud2Be which organised the event, said: “We are delighted with how the day went.
“A small team of dedicated volunteers work tirelessly throughout the year to ensure Totnes Pride is a thoughtful and inclusive community event.
“We would like to thank them and all the Pride volunteers, funders, sponsors, supporters, attendees and performers, without whom, none of it would be possible.”
Totnes Pride included a host of free events including drumming workshops and family friendly arts and crafts; and for the first time this year Rotherfold Square played host to outdoor games, live music and community stalls.
A Mobiloo pop-up changing places facility was available throughout the day and two British Sign Language interpreters were on hand to ensure everyone could access the activities.
