TEIGNBRIDGE Local Plan consultation was due to close at noon today, Monday, but it has been extended.
A spokesperson for the council said: ‘However, a number of people have contacted us to say that they’ve been unable to submit their comments due to problems completing the online form.
‘To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to have their say, we’ve extended the deadline to 5pm on Thursday 16 March. The feedback form is available at teignbridge.gov.uk/lpconsultation
‘Detailed guidance on how to complete the form is also available on our website and there is also a YouTubevideo which takes. people through the form, step by step.
‘Anyone experiencing problems completing the form, should contact our Local Plan Review Team before the extended deadline on 01626 215754 or email them at [email protected].’