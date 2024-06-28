Since its inception in 1988, the generosity of solicitors participating in Will Aid has raised over £24 million in donations for charity, with many millions more pledged to charitable legacies. Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Huge congratulations to all the firms for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world. On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done!”