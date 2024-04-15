A talented A-level student at Kingsbridge Community College has been making waves in the art community with her series of breathtaking local landscape artworks.
With a keen eye for detail and a deep appreciation for her surroundings, Layla Mahood has captured the essence of the Kingsbridge Estuary and other scenic spots in the South Hams with remarkable skill and precision.
What sets Layla's work apart is not just her technical prowess, but also her emotional connection to the places she draws. Growing up in Kingsbridge, Layla has spent hours exploring the local area, finding inspiration in every corner. Her love for her hometown shines through in her art, adding an extra layer of depth and authenticity to each piece.
In addition to her talent as an artist, Layla is also an entrepreneur in the making. Prints and canvases of her artwork are now available for order on her etsy site, allowing art enthusiasts to bring a piece of South Hams’ beauty into their own homes.
Whether it's a reflection over the estuary, New Bridge, Burgh Island or Jenkins Quay, Layla's artworks add a touch of elegance and charm to any space.
As Layla continues to hone her craft and explore new techniques, her passion, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit are helping Layla stand out as one to watch in the world of art. To view and order prints of Layla's artwork, visit her website at www.laylamahood.art