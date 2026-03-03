It’s amazing when extracts from the Bible converge at just the right time. I’m a long-standing (more ‘sitting’ these days!) member of K.A.T.S. and this is an unashamed plug for their latest musical at Marlborough Village Hall, later this month. It’s called Come From Away. A true story covering five extraordinary days in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attack on New York's Twin Towers. Planes had to be diverted away from their usual routes to the USA to a small township of around 9,000 people, called Gander, situated on the tip of Newfoundland. It boasts a large airfield, which had been built to re-fuel planes on trans-Atlantic flights. Within a few hours Gander found itself playing host to an extra 7,000 souls who were aboard 38 aircraft.
Undaunted, they came together to house, feed and clothe them all. Cultural and language barriers soon fell away. They arrived as strangers, became friends, and left as family. The event is still commemorated 25 years on. The musical Come From Away grew out of unity, kindness and resilience. In the musical there is a reference to Philippians 4 verse 6, one of my favourite Bible verses:
"Do not be anxious about anything, but by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God who knows your concerns". The musical also includes the lovely hymn Make Me a Channel of Your Peace. Different faiths play a part too. After all, when something really serious happens, even those who feel they don't belong to Him often call on God for help.
This amazing story is largely unknown, but it remains as a tribute to the caring, sharing side of life. Why not come and see for yourself? K.A.T.S. production of Come From Away is at Malborough Village Hall from the 25th – 28th March.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.