It’s amazing when extracts from the Bible converge at just the right time. I’m a long-standing (more ‘sitting’ these days!) member of K.A.T.S. and this is an unashamed plug for their latest musical at Marlborough Village Hall, later this month. It’s called Come From Away. A true story covering five extraordinary days in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attack on New York's Twin Towers. Planes had to be diverted away from their usual routes to the USA to a small township of around 9,000 people, called Gander, situated on the tip of Newfoundland. It boasts a large airfield, which had been built to re-fuel planes on trans-Atlantic flights. Within a few hours Gander found itself playing host to an extra 7,000 souls who were aboard 38 aircraft.