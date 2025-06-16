The cost of losing our countryside
In twenty years time, or thereabouts, we're going to look around at the joined up villages, the grubbed out hedges, the urbanised fields and the diminished woodland and we're going to think...oh my gosh... what have we done.
Gerald Daniels
Chillington
Reform UK: Promises versus reality
It’s been six weeks since Reform UK’s strong showing in the local elections. Their popularity is clear, and their pitch — tax cuts, nationalising water, and keeping the NHS free — is seductive. Their supporters are right that Britain’s in a mess. But can Reform fix it?
Look closer and the gloss fades. Their economic plan is Trussonomics in slow motion — sweeping tax cuts, especially for the rich, leaving a £50+ billion black hole. Their supposed savings from scrapping Net Zero are fantasy. The likely result? Austerity 2.0: slashed services, managed decline, and billionaires thriving.
They promise deep cuts to councils already gutted by 14 years of Conservative misrule — echoing failed U.S. DOGE-style experiments that delivered chaos, not savings. Their burqa ban, meanwhile, is absurd from a party claiming to champion freedom. Will nuns’ habits or biker helmets be next?
On climate, they double down on fossil fuels as the world burns. On immigration, they plan to break international law and dump migrants on French shores — what’s to stop the French doing the same to us?
Then the people. Farage has a long record of opportunism and U-turns. Can we believe anything he says? Lee Anderson is best known for offensive stunts. Reform’s new councillors already appear incompetent to govern. We’ve had a string of those who disagree with Farage being cancelled by him — the Company CEO. (Not leader of a democratic Party!)
Like UKIP before them, Reform’s bubble may soon burst — but not before causing damage. Especially if Labour chases their voters by copying their policies. (That strategy already was a disaster for the Tories.)
Popularity and promises are easy. Competence and credibility are much harder. Reform UK are big on the former but on fitness to govern they have yet to score.
Peter Scott
Via Email
Thames Water’s failure demands urgent action
The record £122 million fine recently imposed on Thames Water for environmental failures is welcome, but barely scratches the surface.
This is a company that has abused its monopoly position for decades. Instead of investing in the infrastructure it was privatised to improve, Thames Water borrowed heavily - amassing £19 billion in debt - while paying out huge dividends and inflating executive pay. Little of that borrowing went into pipes, reservoirs or stopping sewage spills. Now they’ve raised bills by 31%, seek a 53% hike, and have secured a £3 billion loan - much of which will go to service debts and pay lawyers, not fix infrastructure.
Their response to public outrage? Attempt to sidestep bonus caps by increasing base pay and claim their executives are the company’s ‘greatest asset.’ In truth, they are its greatest liability.
The proposed rescue deal has collapsed. This company is, by all definitions, bust. It has failed its customers, polluted rivers, and rewarded failure with pay rises.
The Government must now step in, take Thames Water into special administration and remove those responsible without reward. Enough is enough!
Meanwhile, Labour’s Steve Reed has ruled out public ownership for the industry, citing a £100 billion cost figure from a discredited 2018 industry-funded report. More credible estimates, like Moody’s, put the cost nearer £15 billion.
Most of the world’s water is publicly owned. UK privatisation has failed. Labour’s refusal to consider nationalisation in the Cunliffe Review defies logic and alienates supporters. Their reasons for that refusal don’t stand up.
However neither Reform nor the Conservatives offer better and would deliver more chaos. Labour’s action, so far, is much stronger, but unless it reconsiders public ownership, it risks alienating even more of the country for no good reason.
Come on Labour… LISTEN!
Dilys Morgan
Via Email
A joyful day in Dartmouth, with some important reminders
Last weekend I spent exactly 24 hours in Dartmouth — and what a lovely time it was.
I began with a 'child's' meal at the George and Dragon for just £7.25. Inside, I noticed a large metal dragon, so I asked the waitress, “Where’s George?” She replied, “He’s out the back!”
We walked up a little road beside the inn and explored several other streets, including Anzac Street — what is the Australian connection, I wonder? Everywhere we went, there were planters bursting with colour.
Later, we enjoyed an Exhibition on Screen of Michelangelo at The Flavel, which was absolutely wonderful. Peaceful piano and harp music played while several art historians shared fascinating insights into the Italian art scene 500 years ago. But the theatre was nearly empty — where were you all?
At 3.30am, outside our holiday chalet, I gazed at an almost full moon, twinkling stars, and the distant light of Start Point lighthouse. I thanked God for the moment.
In town, we had delicious hot coffee and the most scrumptious carrot cake at the Station Restaurant, overlooking the Dart. We also returned to Dartmouth Museum to admire the miniature steam engines designed and built by David Hulse, and the Mayflower exhibition — particularly the moving stories of the women who made that journey. The staff were all so helpful.
We also visited the Floating Bridge (opposite the Higher Ferry), part of the family-owned Quality Inns group, with its beautiful hanging baskets and planters. I had a delicious small adult’s portion of fish and chips. (The Charleton at West Charleton is another of their inns.)
We walked the full length of the Embankment from the Pillars, taking in the vibrant planters along the way. Thank you to Dartmouth Town Council, Dartmouth Green Partnership, and all those who sponsor them — many in memoriam.
In Royal Avenue Gardens we crossed the little wooden bridges to the public toilets, always spotless and stocked, no matter how busy the town. The roses and other plants were in full bloom, and we saw gardeners hard at work — thank you.
On Sunday I worshipped at Strete Chapel. Father’s Day didn’t exist when my dad was alive, but any tinge of sadness was soon lifted — 25 of us raised the roof with singing! Our speaker from London gave a moving talk on Jonah and reminded us of the importance of saying the Lord’s Prayer regularly.
I was welcomed from the front by (retired?) farmer Derek Harris, who even thanked me for my “writings in the Gazette”! It was lovely to see three generations of a family worshipping together, including little smiling Florence. “A future young farmer,” I told her!
I caught the Stagecoach 93 home, soaking in stunning views of Start Bay, the lighthouse and Slapton Ley. Traffic was, let’s say, interesting… At the Quay I told the driver, “You all deserve medals and bonuses — and it’s not even half term!” I also added: “It’s mystifying how some drivers don’t seem to have reverse on their gear sticks!”
A few notes before I finish:
- Chillington phone box: We have until July 11 to tell SHDC and Stokenham Parish Council that we want our public telephone (free to use) kept. It’s the only one on the A379 between Dartmouth and Plymouth. MP Caroline Voaden has kindly contacted BT on our behalf. Please support the cause — and use it if you can.
- A reminder: unless you are under 10, it is illegal to cycle on pavements alongside roads — it can be dangerous for elderly or disabled pedestrians.
- And finally, to those littering near benches at the Quay bus station and Marlborough bus stop — there are bins right there. Please use them.
Ruth Brooking
Kingsbridge
