A section of Slapton Sands was closed yesterday, Wednesday, July 2, after live ordnance was discovered and safely detonated by the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team.
Police were alerted at around 8.50am when HM Coastguard reported that a possible flare had been located below the waterline at Slapton Sands beach, near Torcross. Officers from Kingsbridge and Ivybridge, together with the Coastguard, assisted with setting up a cordon and enforced a 10-minute closure of the road while the Royal Navy team dealt with the item.
The bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion of the device, with emergency services working together to ensure the area was safe. A spokesperson said the incident was a good example of collaboration between agencies to assess the situation, agree on a plan and carry out their roles effectively. They added that the Navy’s detonation was “very slick, very professional and very efficient.”
A video of the controlled explosion was shared on social media, with reassurance that it was filmed from a safe distance.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.