Local policing is important to build that bridge between police and public. Being present and engaging with local communities enables police to understand community concerns and identify where local teams can improve, to better serve the public. Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Jim Nye, said: “Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of everything we do – being a trusted presence within the community, working closely with people and using a range of problem-solving skills to address community issues, is vital in helping us to prevent crime, bring offenders to justice and keep people safe – especially the most vulnerable.