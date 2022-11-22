Gaby Kavanagh, who is organising the event, said: “we decided to do some extra fundraising to make sure our 20th production is one to be remembered, not only for our loyal audiences but for all our fabulous kids who pour their heart and soul into the shows. A dedicated team of adults are there to help them along and our fabulous director Claire always ensures a great show but we anticipate Chitty Chitty Bang Band being spectacular!”