MAD Kids host fundraiser for their next show
The Malborough Amateur Dramatic (MAD) Kids are hosting a fundraiser to raise money for their next production, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
The production will mark their 20th anniversary and they hope to stage the show in August, with productions starting in Easter.
Gaby Kavanagh, who is organising the event, said: “we decided to do some extra fundraising to make sure our 20th production is one to be remembered, not only for our loyal audiences but for all our fabulous kids who pour their heart and soul into the shows. A dedicated team of adults are there to help them along and our fabulous director Claire always ensures a great show but we anticipate Chitty Chitty Bang Band being spectacular!”
The show will be costly to put on, so the group are organising a table top sale on Saturday November 26th to raise funds.
Gaby said: “The show is going to be an expensive one to produce for a number of reasons, least of all a flying car!”
There are 23 tables booked for the sale, with goods available from many businesses in the local community.
Gaby continued: “We have… a mixture of local handmade crafts, jewellery and clothes as well as second hand stalls, games and books.” Refreshments will be available at the event, “with bacon rolls, hot drinks and cakes throughout the morning.”
The MAD Kids Group is a dramatics society for local talented young people aged 8 to 18, with members from Malborough, Kingsbridge and surrounding areas. The group put on their shows during August each year, with their most recent performance being The Addams Family.
The society began as a collection of songs and sketches in the All Saints Church, and soon progressed to full productions, seeing the group move to Malborough Village Hall in 2002.
The first show to run in the hall was Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, followed by performances of Jungle Book, Disney High School Musical, The Rocky Monster Show Fame, Footloose and many more.
Everyone involved with the group is rallying around to help make the performance happen.
Gaby explained how all members are doing their bit to help out: “Some of the kids involved in our shows will be helping out in the kitchen on the day and we hope to have a good social time as well as raise some cash. We even have a guess the weight of the Christmas cake with the cake being made by our long time MAD Kids member Millie.”
She added: “Hopefully we’ll have lots of people there to take advantage of the stalls or just enjoying a cuppa!”
If you would like to join the group or get in touch, you can phone Jill Clarke on 01548 561825 or Claire Tapper on 07912 945122.
