A man has appeared at Plymouth Crown Court accused of a series of sexual offences against children.
Michael Gosling, 61, pleaded not guilty to eight charges when he appeared before the court on 16 September.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1992 and 2022 and involve five girls, all under the age of 14 at the time.
Mr Gosling also faces two counts of making indecent photographs of a child in 2023.
A trial has been set for 8 June 2026, with a case management hearing listed for 30 January 2026.
The defendant was granted bail.
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, support is available through the Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) on 0300 303 4626 or via their online referral form.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.