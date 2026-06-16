Devon & Cornwall Police officers responded to a reported incident in Dartmouth on Wednesday 10 June.
With support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), a vehicle was located and stopped in the Torbay area.
Tristan Dowding-Martin, aged 30, from Paignton, was arrested at the scene.
He has since been charged with driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and fraudulent use of a registration mark.
He has been released on bail to appear before Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court on 12 August.
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