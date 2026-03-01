A man has died after taking part in a skydive at a Devon airfield yesterday afternoon (Saturday, February 28).
Skydive South West, which operates out of Dunkeswell Aerodrome where the tragedy occurred , said the 49-year old was was highly experienced and had completed 10,000 jumps and was using his personal parachute equipment at the time of the incident.
In a statement, the centre said it was ‘deeply saddened’ and its thoughts and heartfelt condolences were with the man's family, friends and the ‘close-knit’ skydiving community.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the east Devon airfield at around 1pm on Saturday.
"Emergency services attended the scene, where sadly a 49-year-old man was confirmed deceased. His family have been informed," a spokesman said.
British Skydiving have been notified of the man's death and confirmed its board of inquiry would investigate the circumstances of the jump with a full report of conclusions recommendations would be submitted to the coroner, police, Civil Aviation Authority, British Skydiving Safety and Training Committee and any other relevant authorities.
The death comes less than a year after two people lost their lives participating in a tandem jump at the airfield near Honiton. Belinda Taylor from Totnes and Adam Harrison from Bournemouth, Dorset, died while skydiving at he same airfield in June 2025.
