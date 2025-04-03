A man has been given an indefinite hospital order following a knife rampage in Plymouth City Centre.
He was given an indefinite hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act by a judge at Truro Crown Court, Thursday 3 April.
The 23-year-old, who was aged 20 at the time of the incident, was charged in 2022 with attempting to murder a man who was stabbed on Belgrave Road in the early hours of 8th April 2022.
During a four-day trial at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday 15 February 2025, the jury heard from two expert psychiatrists who gave evidence at court. Bachu, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was found not guilty of attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The court was shown CCTV footage which showed a man approaching shop workers at a Premier Stores armed with a kitchen knife which was concealed inside a pizza takeaway box.
Once inside the shop, Bachu was seen brandishing the knife towards a shop worker, who managed to protect himself with a mop handle and a wet floor sign. Footage then showed Bachu turning on three males who entered the shop before chasing them out onto the street.
Another man, who was walking home from a long shift at work, was then confronted by Bachu who chased him along the street. Bachu was seen catching up with the victim and plunging a knife into his abdomen.
Police were called and arrived on the scene. Bachu, who was still slashing out towards officers, was sprayed with incapacitant spray before eventually dropping the knife.
He was taken into custody and later charged with attempted murder and remanded at Langdon Hospital – a psychiatric hospital which provides secure mental health services.
Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Andrew Trott-Rodgers said: “Firstly I would like to say thank you to the victim and to the witnesses for their co-operation and support throughout this case. Our thoughts remain with the victim as he continues to recover from the lasting effects of his injuries. His life has not been the same.
“I also wish to highlight the actions of those present that night who put themselves in danger to avoid any further harm coming to the victim.
“Bachu clearly demonstrated violent behaviour that night and posed a real threat to the public.
“Thankfully, officers arrived at the scene and as highlighted by the judge, reacted with immense courage in confronting Bachu who was still waving the knife around. Their act prevented further risk to the victim and to others.
“Bachu will now remain in a safe place to get the treatment he needs.”