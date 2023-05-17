Dartmouth Town Mayor David Wells has pledged to address the redevelopment of the town’s market and toilet facilities during his second year in office.
On becoming mayor for a second year, he said: “A couple of projects we are working towards this year are the redevelopment of the toilet block in Royal Avenue Gardens and the continuation of work to renovate the market walls.”
He said the work on the Royal Avenue Gardens toilet block will not only completely renovate the toilets but also create a reasonably sized commercial unit, which the town council will be able to lease in order to offset some of the costs of providing toilets.
He added: “This year we are also continuing to work on the renovation of the market walls, where we unfortunately had to take all the chimneys down as a health and safety safeguard, but we are currently looking into how they can be reinstated.”
At last week’s full council meeting of Dartmouth Town Council, Mayor Wells thanked councillors for their support over his first year as mayor and their confidence in him to serve another year.
He said: “I enjoyed my first year immensely and I am so pleased to be able to continue all the work we have done so far. I am so pleased that we created a community garden behind the tennis courts which already has a petanque area with two picnic benches for families to come together and play and we have also planted a ‘liquid Amber’ tree, which the captain of the BRNC Sarah Oakey officially opened for us. We will be looking into enhancing this even further.”
Dartmouth Town Clerk, Charlie Pritchard-Williams, said the town council was “very pleased” Cllr David Wells was re-elected as the Mayor for Dartmouth Town Council for a second year.
She added: “The office has really enjoyed working with David. He is a very active and enthusiastic councillor, which seems to affect everyone around him. We are also very pleased that Cllr Cathy Campos was elected as the Deputy Mayor this year. Cathy is a very proactive councillor and will be a great support for David moving forward.
“Dartmouth Town Council have lots of plans for the council’s assets over the next few years, the councillors and officers will be very busy so a strong leadership team with David and Cathy will be very much appreciated. I would also like to thank the outgoing Deputy Mayor, Cllr Mandy Webber for all the support she gave to David over the year, I know it was appreciated.”