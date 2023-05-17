He said: “I enjoyed my first year immensely and I am so pleased to be able to continue all the work we have done so far. I am so pleased that we created a community garden behind the tennis courts which already has a petanque area with two picnic benches for families to come together and play and we have also planted a ‘liquid Amber’ tree, which the captain of the BRNC Sarah Oakey officially opened for us. We will be looking into enhancing this even further.”