Martyn Norsworthy of Kingsbridge based Norsworthy Photography has been named the Best Children’s Portrait Photographer for Devon in this years Luxlife Awards. Martyn said “I am so pleased to be recognised by Luxlife Magazine, I strive to offer my clients the very best Portrait Experience” he added “the studio in Kingsbridge is a great space to experience quality portrait photography and to enjoy your photographic experience, it’s a special treat or event in many clients lives”
The Parent and Baby industry is thriving, having seen significant growth and innovation over recent years. The market is continually advancing with the introduction of numerous new products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of those beginning and caring for their families.
Those named within this year’s programme have been selected for their tireless work in providing exceptional products and services for babies, children, and their parents. From pregnancy classes to parenthood blogs, peri-and-postnatal support to maternity wear, breastfeeding support to fertility solutions, child entertainers to sensory support providers, and many more, we highlight the diverse array of individuals and companies making incomparable contributions to the sector.
The aim of this awards programme is to showcase and celebrate the businesses and professionals evolving with the changing market, dedicated to continually enhancing their products and services to deliver the very best.
Our Awards Coordinator Melissa Bramall commented on the excellent display: “What a brilliant year it has been for the many businesses and individuals highlighted in this awards programme. Our collection of winners comprises seasoned professionals and emerging standouts within the industry, all renowned for their hard work and innovation within the sector. Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition.”
