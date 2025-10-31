THE Mare and Foal Sanctuary is celebrating having named their young Icelandic colt thriving under their care at the charity’s Newton Abbot rescue centre.
The charity says it was ‘delighted’ to announce the winning name for the little Icelandic colt who has captured hearts across the UK and beyond.
And his new name? ‘Flint’.
Flint arrived at the Sanctuary with his dam, Mavis, just after his birth in May.
Completely unhandled and initially shy, he has flourished under the charity's patient care.
He’s now relaxed; loves being groomed and has begun headcollar training.
As Flint is growing, his colouring is changing, and he has become darker in recent weeks.
The naming competition was launched to involve sanctuary supporters in his story and to raise awareness of their work caring for rescued equines, people, nature and wildlife.
The winning name was suggested by Zoe from South Devon, who will be invited to come and meet Flint.
Head of Sanctuary Care, Leyla Anstee said: ‘We’ve had scores of brilliant suggestions from all over the country, and it took us a long time to sift through them all and choose a name we felt was perfect for this beautiful little Icelandic foal.
‘The name Flint suits him because it gives a sense of his steely coat and bright, striking eyes. It’s a short, strong name that reflects his hardy, spirited nature and the spark of personality he’s shown since arriving.
‘We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has shown interest in Flint’s story and is now following us.
‘We feel he has a bright and happy future ahead and we can’t wait to share his journey with our supporters.
‘Without their kindness, it simply wouldn’t be possible for us to give vulnerable foals like him the loving care, treatment and training they need to thrive.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.