THE Met Office has upgraded the weather warning for snow to amber.
The upgrade from Yellow to Amber recognises a more serious risk of severe weather, as a belt of rain sweeping in from the Continent is set to hit Arctic air coming from the north and fall as snow.
The new warning, which advises people not to travel, will last until 9pm tonight and covers Dartmoor and much of Devon.
West Devon Police are advising people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
The warning reads: ‘A spell of snow will result in travel disruption on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.’
It adds that rural communities ‘could become cut off’ something already apparent at Princetown in the heart of the moor, where a bus had reportedly come off the road this afternoon.