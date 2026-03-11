New figures released by NHS South West have revealed that more people in the region than ever before are turning to local services to try to quit smoking.
In 2024/25, the South West achieved 25,725 quit‑date sets, exceeding the ambition of 19,725 by 5,997, the highest performance in more than a decade and a 72% increase from 2021 (11,457). This uplift is estimated to have prevented 135 cardiovascular events annually and 189 premature deaths.
The figures were released to coincide with No Smoking Day (March 11), a national health campaign aiming to raise awareness of the dangers and encourage smokers to quit.
Dr Justin Varney-Bennett, South West regional director of public health, said: “It’s really good news to see that more people in the South West have made a commitment to give up smoking and are accessing the many local stop smoking services that are available in their communities. We can see how more people than ever before are trying to quit, but we also understand how difficult it is.
“This is why No Smoking Day is an important date in the calendar. Whether you’re making the decision to stop today or are already on that journey and need a reminder of the health, well-being, and financial benefits, and the support available, the NHS in the South West is here to support you.
“From tailored one-to-one local services to the NHS Smokefree App and nicotine replacement therapy to help with the cravings, we have more tools and techniques to help people quit successfully and improve their own health.”
Smoking remains the main cause of preventable death and disease in the South West with over 6,500 people dying from smoking-related diseases every year.
