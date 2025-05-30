The Kingsbridge community remains shaken and subdued as the man accused of murdering Aimee Pike prepares to appear in court.
Rowan Sutton, 30, of West Charleton Court, is due at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday, June 2, for a plea and trial preparation hearing. He was charged with Aimee’s murder on April 27, three days after police launched an investigation into her death.
Emergency services were called to the A379 Embankment Road on Tuesday, April 23. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Aimee Pike was pronounced dead at the scene.
Since then, messages of love, grief and support have flooded social media, with many describing Aimee as "beautiful" and "adored by all who knew her."
While the court process moves forward, the village of West Charleton continues to mourn. Reverend Mark Neave of St Mary’s Church said the community remains in shock. “The mood in the village is still sombre – the sense of loss and bewilderment remains,” he said.
“Aimee’s tragic death is rarely talked about in open conversation, but it is always there, under the surface.
“The parish church has remained open each day so people can sit quietly, bring flowers or light a candle to remember her, and this will continue for as long as it helps Aimee’s family and friends.”
At the upcoming hearing, the court will hear Mr Sutton’s plea. If he pleads not guilty, a trial date will be set and steps taken to prepare the case.
A man in his 50s was also questioned on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He attended voluntarily and was been released under investigation.
The Gazette will be following the trail in the coming weeks.
