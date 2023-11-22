AM: “Yes and yes, there’s a direct answer from a politician. Yes, on the boundaries because one of the biggest problems is the disparity in South Devon, we’ve got a lot of affluent areas, but we’ve also got huge amounts of rural poverty. A lot of our houses go to the short-term and holiday rent market rather than the long term which pushes the prices up. So, redrawing the boundaries and trying to be more specific to those areas is absolutely essential we’ve really got to consider that, of course I understand why you do a big regional viewpoint but we are in south Devon always at the mercy of regional targets. So for instance I think Devon county council says that the average salary in Devon is about 25,000-27,000, I wouldn’t say that matches up with the people I meet and it certainly wouldn’t match up with the people who are going to citizens advice and the job centre because their salaries are a lot lower and it means on the local housing allowance we are presenting a false picture as to what’s really going on in south Devon. In terms of the freeze, we’ve got the autumn statement coming up and I don’t know what’s in it yet, but we’ve got to be pragmatic about those things and make sure we are actually looking at ways in which we can supply housing for local people. It’s one of the reasons I’ve been pushing for a registration scheme for second homes and Airbnb its why we’re changing the tax threshold to get more money going to our councils and making sure that money goes straight back into helping people into houses and getting them the support, they need.”