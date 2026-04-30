A replica of Christopher Columbus's famous ship, the Nao Santa María, is set to visit Brixham as part of the Brixham Pirate Festival 2026, giving visitors a rare chance to step aboard one of history's most significant vessels.
The ship will be open to the public from today Thursday, April 30, to Sunday, May 4 2026, daily from 10am to 8pm, docking in Brixham as one of 30 ports it will visit across the world this year as part of a new historical outreach tour organised by Huelva Provincial Council.
Visitors of all ages will be able to explore the ship's interior, discover what life on board looked like in the 15th century, and learn about the voyage that led to the discovery of the Americas, widely regarded as one of the most significant nautical achievements in history.
The Nao Santa María is a faithful replica of the original ship that carried Columbus across the Atlantic in 1492. Schools and educational groups can book organised visits in advance, making it a rare hands-on history experience for students in the South West.
Tickets are available to book online in advance at https://ticket.velacuadra.es/es/1902-nao-santa-maria, with a discounted rate currently available for those who book ahead.
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