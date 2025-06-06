Fish and Chips remains one of the most popular take-aways in Britain, with 16% of Britons naming it their favourite. But where did the greasy guilty pleasure originate?
Whilst fried fish had long been a culinary dish, the quintessentially British ‘Fish n Chips’ didn’t emerge until the mid-19th century.
It is understood the combination of fried fish and potatoes derived from the Jewish community, but historians debate the chippy origin - most leaning towards Joseph Malins, who opened the first Fish and Chip shop in the 1860’s.
Today, there are an estimated 10,500 chippies across the U.K., and it remains the favourite dish for seaside holiday makers.
MP Caroline Voaden’s holding a South Devon competition to find the regions favourite Fish’n’Chip shop. For more information, visit ‘surveys’ on her website.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.