Devon & Cornwall Police recently conducted a proactive warrant at an address in Dartmouth, where officers seized approximately £1,800 worth of suspected drugs from the property.
Reports were received from the public about suspicious activity relating to suspected drug dealing. The community information shared with police led to an investigation to secure a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The warrant took place at the property in November and resulted in the seizure of suspected class A and B drugs. An e-bike was also seized for suspected links in being used for the supply of drugs.
A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.
The individual is currently on bail while enquiries are ongoing.
PC Matt Edworthy who supported with the warrant, said: “This has been a positive result for our community; we’ve been able to remove an amount of suspected drugs from our streets to disrupt the distribution of these illegal substances.”
Inspector Mark Stevens, who heads up the neighbourhood police teams across the South Hams area, said: “We will continue to be robust and proactive in our approach to tackle drugs in our communities, carrying out thorough investigations and warrants to disrupt suspected illegal activity and protect the public.
“I hope this demonstrates that we are listening to reports from members of the public and taking action. The information we receive from the community is a vital part in helping us to achieve results like these. If you know something, see something or suspect something, please come forward to report it - you are the eyes and ears on our streets and within neighbourhoods.”
