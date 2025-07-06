THE Right Reverend Moira Astin, the new Bishop of Crediton, was officially welcomed to her new role at a Service of Installation at Exeter Cathedral on Sunday, July 6.

The Rt Rev Moira Astin following her Installation as Bishop of Crediton at Exeter Cathedral with the Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, left, and right, the Suffragan Bishop of Plymouth, the Rt Rev James Grier. ( Diocese of Exeter )

The word installation is an historic one, which comes from the placing of a bishop in their stall (seat) in the quire area of the Cathedral.

During the service Bishop Moira was installed in her episcopal seat witnessed by her fellow bishops, archdeacons and other members of the Cathedral chapter.

She also preached her inaugural sermon as Bishop of Crediton.

It was based on the story of Moses and the Burning Bush and John 17:20-26, and Bishop Moira spoke about the importance of names and the importance of the name we call God by.

She said: “The names of God in the Bible show us something of what God is like.

“God’s very essence is relationship… we believe in the God who is love.”

Bishop Moira was given a loaf of bread with a puffin on it, to mark her admission to College of Canons of Exeter Cathedral. ( Diocese of Exeter )

Bishop Moira cut a celebration cake with a map of Devon on it following her Installation as Bishop of Crediton. ( Diocese of Exeter )

The service was attended by her family, the Lord Mayor of Exeter, the Mayor of Crediton and clergy and church members from across the county.

It was Bishop Moira’s first opportunity to wear a bishop’s mitre and her specially made cope (cape), which is embroidered with rural scenes on the front and a puffin flying over the sea and musical notes on the back.

Bishop Moira is fond of seabirds, especially puffins. She also loves singing.

Malcolm Vallance from Sandford presented Bishop Moira with a bottle of Sandford Orchards Cider to mark her Installation. AQ 6149 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

She was also asked by the Bishop of Exeter to make vows to lead “the people of God” in the diocesan vision to grow in prayer, make new disciples and serve the people of Devon with joy.

Bishop Astin succeeds Dame Sarah Mullally and Jackie Searle in the role.