Construction of the new Dartmoor building at Derriford Hospital is making “great progress”, according to the NHS.
The building, which will be located between Rowans House and the multi-storey car park, will house the new Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) and fracture clinic, among other services.
Up to 150 patients will be treated at the UTC for minor injuries and illnesses, including small burns, cuts, stings and upper and lower limb fractures, while the fracture clinic will boast a more spacious plaster room and include a dedicated paediatric area.
A section of the UTC is expected to be completed and ready by January, while the new fracture clinic is expected to open in March 2025.
Once operational, patients will be able to attend the UTC from 8am – 8pm, seven days a week. No pre-booking will be necessary as the UTC will be a drop-in service.
The UTC is being built in addition to the Cumberland Centre in Devonport and the minor injury units in Tavistock and Kingsbridge, which will give patients a choice of where to visit when they have a minor illness or injury.
The construction of the Dartmoor building is part of a project to free up space in the main hospital for the much needed Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, a purpose built facility where the sickest of patients will be treated.
Enabling works are already progressing for this longer term project.
Dr Anne Hicks, consultant in emergency medicine, said: “This increased capacity will ease the pressure on our emergency department, enabling emergency medicine specialists to focus on those patients who are seriously unwell.”