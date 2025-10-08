Visitors and locals alike can now discover Dartmouth with a fresh perspective, thanks to the launch of a brand-new series of illustrated maps showcasing the town’s unique character, history, and charm.
The maps, created by Sian Ward Illustrations who is part of the Visit South Devon Marketing team, combine practical wayfinding with beautifully hand-drawn artwork, capturing Dartmouth’s winding streets, scenic waterfront, and iconic landmarks. More than just a guide, each map is a keepsake designed to celebrate the town’s distinctive spirit.
Stuart Longrigg Chair of Visit South Devon said “Dartmouth is full of hidden gems, and we wanted to create something that helps people discover them while also offering a piece of art they can take home. These maps are both useful for navigating and beautiful enough to frame.”
Sian Ward, Visit South Devon “As both an illustrator and part of the Visit South Devon team, it’s been such a joy to bring Dartmouth to life on paper.
“I wanted to capture not just the streets and landmarks, but also the character and charm that makes the town so special.
“In creating these new maps, I took on board feedback from our website visitors about older versions of travel maps we had on our website, making sure that my designs were clearer, more user-friendly, and a real reflection of what people told us they wanted.
“My hope is that these maps feel like a little piece of Dartmouth people can treasure long after their visit."
An online shop will also be created to enable visitors and locals to purchase these maps as prints, merchandise and memorable keep sakes.
Highlights of the illustrated maps include: landmark illustrations – from the historic Britannia Royal Naval College to the bustling River Dart, local recommendations – showcasing independent shopping areas, eateries, and cultural spots,
artistic design – a collectible print that doubles as both a guide and a souvenir.
