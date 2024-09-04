Share Shed, the world’s first traveling library of things, will be offering its services at a new location in Ivybridge this month.
The Share Shed service offers a wide range of items, from DIY tools to party equipment, encouraging sustainable living by making the resources available for borrowing rather than buying.
As part of the Share Shed ethos, by borrowing, residents contribute to reducing waste, saving money, and building a more connected, environmentally conscious community.
And from September 12, the Share Shed’s van will be stationed at Ivybridge market, Glanvilles Mill car park, every Thursday from 10 am to midday.
Co-ordinator Mirella Ferraz said: “We are thrilled to be in a more visible location in Ivybridge. Our aim is to make it easy for everyone to live more sustainably by sharing resources.
“Whether you need a garden tool or something fun for an event, the Share Shed is here to help you access what you need without the expense and environmental impact of purchasing new items.”
For more information, visit www.shareshed.org.uk.