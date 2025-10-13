Coastguards in South Devon have celebrated the opening of a brand-new Coastguard Station at Kingsbridge.
The station was officially opened by Assistant Chief Coastguard John Craig, joined by friends, supporters, fellow coastguard rescue officers, and neighbouring teams from Bigbury and Dartmouth.
The facility includes a workspace, drying room, bathroom facilities, and a space for two coastguard rescue vehicles and flood rescue equipment, helping the team respond quickly to coastal emergencies across South Devon.
Kingsbridge Station Officer Gavin Angliss said, “The new station at Kingsbridge is perfectly positioned to assist the communities of the South Hams and the team is incredibly proud of the new station. We already have some educational visits booked in.”
