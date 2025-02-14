A new Police Enquiry Office (PEO) has opened in Ivybridge.
The PEO is one of three new enquiry offices which have opened across Devon and Cornwall in the last six weeks. The other two are in Tavistock and Liskeard.
PEOs have staffed enquiry desks where the public can obtain a face-to-face service. In contrast to a more traditional police station, the public can turn up without having to book an appointment or ask to see a police officer first. Aside from reporting a crime, people can also obtain advice on crime prevention and help with accessing victim services.
The Ivybridge PEO opening times are Monday to Saturday 10am to 3pm, although it is closed on Sundays and bank holidays.
In 2020, Police Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez pledged to open a number of PEOs over the next five years across both counties at an estimated cost so far of £2.5m.
The PEOs are part of an initiative aimed at reversing closures that happened in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash. Roughly 26 police stations closed in Devon and Cornwall between 2010 and 2018.
The first PEO to be reopened was in Newquay in 2020. The Kingsbridge PEO officially opened in February 2024.
Since May 2024, more than 72,000 people have used their services.
Ms Hernandez said she was “delighted” to open the new PEOs, saying they were “an invaluable asset” as they also offered “a place of safety to people of all ages”.
Chief constable James Vaughan added that they were a “great way to improve public access to the police” and boost engagement with communities, enabling police to respond quicker and more effectively.
There will be a formal opening event on February 20 at Ivybridge Police Station.