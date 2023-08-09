A CRAFT co-operative has been showing off their work to encourage new members.
Devon Weavers Workshop (DWW), a co-operative group established as a charity in 2005, held an open day at their studio in Ashprington.
Many of its 75 members had a shared lunch to celebrate the extension of the Workshop space to include a second unit.
In the afternoon the Workshop was open for invited guests, friends and family to see the new space, try their hands at weaving or just watch some members weaving and have a chat.
There was a steady flow of visitors – 200 people in all!
They had two large tables overflowing with yarn for sale, most of it snapped up quickly with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society.
The new space will allow the Workshop to run more weaving and spinning courses while work on the other looms continues.
Beginners’ six-day weaving courses are very popular, the students learn the whole process – making a warp, dressing their loom and weaving a scarf.
In theory, people can then weave independently at home if they wish.
The opportunities available through membership of the Workshop – access to the extensive library, advice from established weavers and spinners and sharing time with like-minded friendly folk – is a huge attraction for those who live in the area and can get there regularly.
Many of the members simply join the Workshop to keep in touch, get The Shuttle newsletter twice a year and to get information about intermediate and advanced courses led by renowned tutors from the UK and further afield.
To find out more about the Workshop visit the DWW website at: www.devonweaversworkshop.org
Instagram devonweaversworkshop