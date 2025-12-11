A NEW cook book has been written by NHS staff to raise money for a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) garden at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RD and E).
The book, entitled “Intensive Food: Recipes that Bloom”, is a collection of treasured recipes from around the world contributed by ICU staff, their families and friends.
It was officially launched at the hospital on Thursday, December 4 and more than 200 copies of a limited-edition print run have already been sold.
Louise Dalton, Deputy Lead Advanced Critical Care Practitioner at the RD and E, said: “The book is more than just a cookbook; it’s a celebration of the people behind the care.
“The recipes have been contributed by ICU staff and there are dishes from around the world — favourites passed down through generations and perfected over time — each one shared with love and meaning.”
Copies are to buy for £12.50, with all the proceeds going towards a £150,000 appeal to build a dedicated ICU garden at the RD and E.
Garden Project Lead Andrew Lockwood said a new outside space would make a massive difference to some of the most critically-ill people in hospital care.
“Patients in ICU are fighting for their lives and many are unable to move, speak or even see the outside world for days, weeks, or even months,” said Andrew.
“Studies show that access to a green space can often speed up recovery but wheeling patients in their bed to one of the hospital’s main entrances – along with all the necessary medical equipment – is currently the only outdoor option available.
“We want to give these patients and families a breath of fresh air by transforming an underused outdoor area at the hospital into a purpose-built, accessible garden.
“Louise has done an incredible job getting this new cook book created and printed in time for Christmas and we can’t thank her enough for all her hard work and support of our ICU Garden fundraising,” added Andrew.
“Heartfelt thanks also to Short Run Press and editor Lorna Hawthorne, designer Anna Brown and artist Kathy Smith for bringing the book to life so brilliantly. And also to Kings Garden and Leisure for their generous sponsorship, and to SJB Foods and West Country Food Service for donating prizes for the cook book launch raffle.”
Royal Devon Hospitals Charity community fundraiser Debbie Allen said it was very special to see hospital staff raising money to enhance hospital care for their patients.
“An ICU garden will be an incredible addition to care at the RD and E, beyond what’s possible with NHS funding,” she said.
“It will make a huge difference to the recovery of critically-ill patients and Royal Devon Hospitals Charity is proud to be able to support staff with their fundraising to help make this brilliant project a reality.”
Copies of the book are available to buy at Kings Garden and Leisure in Exmouth and Sidmouth, or by emailing: [email protected].
For more information about the ICU Garden Project or to make a donation, visit: https://rdhc.enthuse.com/cf/icugarden
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.