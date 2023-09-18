Councillors and community representatives of Dartmouth have given a resounding “NO!” to a proposal from Devon County Council to place parking meters in the town.
The proposed meters are part of a parking management review by County Council Officers.
And community chiefs are ready to make their complaints official when Devon County Council go to a full consultation.
Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, South Hams and Devon County Councillor for Dartmouth, said: “We had a meeting last week with members of Dartmouth Town Council and Chris Rook, Traffic Management Team Manager at Devon County Council, to discuss the proposals and there was a very loud NO! from us about parking meters.
“We do not need or want them in Dartmouth. It was very important for Chris Rook to hear how determined and united we are about opposing these proposals.
“This will send a strong message to those above him and the Devon County Council Cabinet that this idea will be strongly opposed in Dartmouth.”
Cllr Hawkins said the issue will be discussed at the next Dartmouth Chamber of Trade meeting and Dartmouth Town Council full meeting on October 2, where comments will be heard and noted.
He added: “After these meetings I would expect Devon County Council to go to a consultation process. When this happens, we will have their link to object to these measures.”
Cllr Hawkins said he has also spoken to Dartmouth traffic campaigner Teddy Cranmer, who is ready to arrange delivery of 6000 leaflets to oppose the meters when there is an official link available to the Devon County Council consultation.
He added: “It’ll be good if we could also include Stoke Fleming, Strete and Dittisham. And I will try to get Dittisham, Cornworthy and Kingswear Parish Councils to write letters of objection too. The more we can get the better.”
A Devon County Council spokesman said: “The County Council agreed that parking management should be reviewed in eight communities in Devon, with Dartmouth one of them. We are currently liaising with community representatives and while any proposals will be subject to consultation, no decisions have yet been made.”