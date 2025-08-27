Around 1900 Crowd of children in centre of Loddiswell outside London House Stores ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Lifeboat Day, Salcombe. August 5 1922 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Coach and horses being driven up the hill from Blackpool Sands ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Daphne from the family of Alphaeus Ball 1953 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )