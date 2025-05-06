Charles Ford leaning against the wall of his shop in Kellaton. The little girl with bare feet is Ceda Ford, the woman with her is probably Florrie Harradon, daughter of the local blacksmith Charlie Harradon. The boy is Bill Wright child a local boy who was apprenticed to and lived with the Harradons. Date is probably 1911. ( Charles Ford leaning against the wall of his shop in Kellaton. The little girl with bare feet is Ceda Ford, the woman with her is probably Florrie Harradon, daughter of the local blacksmith Charlie Harradon. The boy is Bill Wright child a local boy who was apprenticed to and lived with the Harradons. Date is probably 1911. )